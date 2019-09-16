Zodwa Wabantu new acting role

Socialite and dancer Zodwa Wabantu is set to become a movie actress.

Born Zodwa Libram, she landed the role of a stylish housewife in a new local film to be shot in Cape Town.

She is also soon due to launch her perfume range.

Speaking to Sowetan at the launch of DJ Knockout Challenge 2019 at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on Saturday, the socialite said she signed the contract last week.

Zodwa, who wore a revealing outfit, attracted more female fans than men.

She is bound by the contract not to reveal more about the film. However, she said a "meet-and-greet" session for the cast members is scheduled for September 26. The film is due to be shot at the beginning of October.

Her perfume range will be available from November.

"I am excited because I have never imagined myself as an actor, let alone a performer. I was headhunted. God has been good to me. Even on the perfume deal, I was approached by an international company."

Zodwa has previously acted in a drama series and also appeared on Uzalo on SABC1.

She will be shooting season 2 of her reality show, Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored.