Jazz maestro Nduduzo Makhathini hits high notes

When jazz maestro Nduduzo Makhathini takes to the stage tonight with Lincoln Centre Orchestra (LCO) and great trumpeter Wynton Marsalis in Vienna he will be marking another historical moment.

Makhathini - who signed one of the most incredible recording deals with Blue Note Records, the renowned American jazz record label owned by Universal Music Group - has two significant performances.

The first performance tonight with the LCO and Marsalis at Wiener Konserthuis in Austria will be dedicated to Thelonious Sphere Monk.

Monk, who died in 1982 at the age of 65, was an American jazz pianist and composer. He is renowned for a unique improvisational style and contributed to the growth of the American standard jazz repertoire.