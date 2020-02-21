SA piano wizard hits high note and all that swinging jazz

Today, my friend, let's walk away from the madding crowds. Leave the politicians to their bickering about who is the worst spouse abuser among them.

Let's leave them to FW de Klerk's half-hearted disavowal of apartheid.

Hand in hand, you and I, let's walk down memory lane. We're singing the blues.

Here we are, in 1952, smack in the middle of Sophiatown. The ghetto is swingin' and shakin' to the sounds of jazz.

The cats are in Brooks Brothers suits. Stetson hats. Florsheim shoes. The dames in floral dresses. Pillbox hats. White gloves. Stiletto shoes. Massive figure belts. Dig that.

Meet the Harlem Swingers. The Manhattan Brothers. The Black Inkspots. The Jazz Epistles. The names of the bands pay homage to America. Their sartorial elegance mirrors the African American musicians they've seen in movies such as Stormy Weather and Cabin in the Sky. Dig that.

Jazz music celebrates freedom. Hell, jazz is freedom. But here's the irony. This music of freedom is gaining root just as the National Party, which took power as SA's ruling party as recently as 1948, is about to officially take away whatever freedoms the people of SA have enjoyed thus far.