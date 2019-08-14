Braam dances to a new vibe

A young waitress offers me orange juice instead of the cranberry juice I asked for because, she says, the restaurant has run out of the drink.

Her boss and co-owner of Artivist restaurant and Untitled Basement Bradley "DJ Bionic" Williams quickly interrupts her.

"There's cranberry in the basement. Just ask them to issue it. There's a five-litre of cranberry. I'm hundred percent sure of that. And that means the bartenders did not do their job when they were issuing [out stock] this afternoon. You must call them to account. Tell them they're letting you down," says Bionic.

With that firm order, Bionic and his business partner Kenneth "DJ Kenzhero" Nzama went at length to explain their business philosophy and how they would like to get things right based on their high standards.

The twin DJs, who were among the cream of the 1990s and 2000s club and party deejaying scene, partnered two years ago to start a new journey they had not walked before.

Artivist and Untitled Basement are a restaurant, bar and art gallery in one based in Braamfontein, Joburg.

"When we started in this business I knew nothing about food," says Kenzhero during an interview on their premises.

"But having known Bradley for 20 years or so, I knew that we would get things right.

"I went into business with him because I have always admired his work and way of doing things.

"Bradley was the first DJ I knew who did two or three different jobs at the same time; not just deejaying, but was involved in things like brands, events. He even went on to get an MBA. How many DJs who have achieved that?"