Standard Bank Joy of Jazz presents thrilling performances as it opens to capacity audience

The 2019 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz edition was off to a good start last night as South African music stars presented mind-blowing performances.

The three-day affair taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg kicked off in style with a powerful performance by Standard Bank Young Artist All Star Jazz Band (SBYAAB) which was made up of everyone who has ever won Standard Bank Young Artist awards in jazz.

The opening night also coincided with the opening of Jonas Gwangwa’s mini exhibition on the 3rd floor of the Sandton Convention Centre. Gwangwa, who has not been well, was honoured with a display of his music, music scores, and articles on his work, which includes the Amandla! musical, and pictures of him with different Struggle leaders which all told a story of the music stalwart.

Among the former winners was seasoned jazz and opera vocalist Sibongile Khumalo, Gloria Bosman, Melanie Scholtz, Concord Nkabinde, Nduduzo Makhathini, Mandla Mlangeni, Victor Masondo, Shannon Mowday, Shane Cooper, Kesivan Naidoo, Mark Fransman, Afrika Mkhize and Bokani Dyer.