Standard Bank Joy of Jazz presents thrilling performances as it opens to capacity audience
The 2019 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz edition was off to a good start last night as South African music stars presented mind-blowing performances.
The three-day affair taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg kicked off in style with a powerful performance by Standard Bank Young Artist All Star Jazz Band (SBYAAB) which was made up of everyone who has ever won Standard Bank Young Artist awards in jazz.
The opening night also coincided with the opening of Jonas Gwangwa’s mini exhibition on the 3rd floor of the Sandton Convention Centre. Gwangwa, who has not been well, was honoured with a display of his music, music scores, and articles on his work, which includes the Amandla! musical, and pictures of him with different Struggle leaders which all told a story of the music stalwart.
Among the former winners was seasoned jazz and opera vocalist Sibongile Khumalo, Gloria Bosman, Melanie Scholtz, Concord Nkabinde, Nduduzo Makhathini, Mandla Mlangeni, Victor Masondo, Shannon Mowday, Shane Cooper, Kesivan Naidoo, Mark Fransman, Afrika Mkhize and Bokani Dyer.
The show began with Khumalo, who was paired with Bosman, Scholtz, Mowday, Dyer and Cooper. The three songstresses gave a powerful performance, getting the audience into the groove of things. The performance was followed by Makhathini, Fransman, and Naidoo.
The SBYAAB performance ended with a powerful performance featuring Bosman, Masondo, Naidoo, Mlangeni and Mkhize.
In the second half of the show, jazz lovers were introduced to the brilliant performance of Marcus Wyatt with Zar Orchestra as well as Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. Performing in a venue packed to its capacity, Marsalis presented a colourful, spiritual and characteristic performance with the orchestra.
Standard Bank Joy of Jazz continues tonight with an exciting line-up that includes Sipho Mabuse, Roberto Fonseca, Etuk Ebong and Nokukhanya Dlamini, among others.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.