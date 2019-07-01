Lots of hits and misses at National Arts Festival

The National Arts Festival 2019 opened on a high note on Thursday despite shrinking audience numbers.

Many shows had a great turnout, but others were poorly attended. There were hits and misses.

It's my house, yindlu yam le is one of the shows that disappointed the fans.

The show was packed to capacity, but failed to live up to expectations.

The show, which was staged at the Fringe, disappointed in many aspects. The show was staged at Basement 2 Arena at the Monument in Makhanda.

The idea was great, but the execution was poor. In fact, it ended abruptly. It tells the story of a woman who is in an abusive relationship and had a horrible past.

It touches on many aspects such as women and sexual abuse, poverty and how young girls throw themselves at older men because they desire a lavish lifestyle.

Two men fight over a house that does not belong to them. One man is the father of the child, while the second man raised the child and bought groceries for the family.