5 things you didn't know about: Riky Rick

1 . “I’ve had to wear spectacles since I was a kid, but I never have glasses that I like to wear. At some stage I had 20 pairs of spectacles and then I lost them all. When I first came out, I used to wear them but then it became much of a Black Coffee vibe.”

2. “I’m a huge basketball fan; a huge NBA fan!”

3. “I listen to a lot of jazz music– in my spare time. My favourite jazz artists are Gil Scott-Heron, Grover Washington Jr, Jeff Lorber and Nduduzo Makhathini.”

4 . “For one year at university I studied psychology (as a major). I was trying to do a communications degree but then I decided to go for something more arty. I should’ve actually stuck with it.”

5. “My first car was a 1979 Mitsubishi Lancer. I used to take my mom’s car, until one day she was like ‘Yo, you need to get your own car’. That’s when I bought the Lancer, I think it cost me about R11,000. “It was always a struggle to open the windows; the onetime we had to break the window to get out.”

To read more about Riky Rick, get your copy of S Mag in the Sowetan tomorrow, June 28 2019.