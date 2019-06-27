5 things you didn't know about: Riky Rick
You might think you know all there is to know about our June cover star, Riky Rick.
Boss Zonke is not only one of the most recognisable musicians in the country, but he is also the founder of music festival Cotton Fest, record label Cotton Club Records and a father to two beautiful children.
Here are five other things you probably didn’t know about Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado.
1 . “I’ve had to wear spectacles since I was a kid, but I never have glasses that I like to wear. At some stage I had 20 pairs of spectacles and then I lost them all. When I first came out, I used to wear them but then it became much of a Black Coffee vibe.”
2. “I’m a huge basketball fan; a huge NBA fan!”
3. “I listen to a lot of jazz music– in my spare time. My favourite jazz artists are Gil Scott-Heron, Grover Washington Jr, Jeff Lorber and Nduduzo Makhathini.”
4 . “For one year at university I studied psychology (as a major). I was trying to do a communications degree but then I decided to go for something more arty. I should’ve actually stuck with it.”
5. “My first car was a 1979 Mitsubishi Lancer. I used to take my mom’s car, until one day she was like ‘Yo, you need to get your own car’. That’s when I bought the Lancer, I think it cost me about R11,000. “It was always a struggle to open the windows; the onetime we had to break the window to get out.”