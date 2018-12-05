Letta Mbulu scoops another honorary award
Soweto-born music legend Letta Mbulu has been honoured with yet another lifetime achievement award.
This time the honour was handed out by Mzantsi Jazz Awards Company at an event that took place at The Market Theatre in Newtown on Saturday.
On the night, songstress Nokukhanya Dlamini sang Mbulu’s famous hit songs such as Not Yet Uhuru, Music in the Air, Jikijela, Isidwaba Singufakazi and Nomalizo among others.
“I am so grateful for this recognition and thank you to all of you for supporting me all these years, I appreciate it no end. You have allowed me tonight to hear my music, like I have never heard it before and appreciate it for the effect it has on the people,” Mbulu said.
Mongezi Makhalima of Mzantsi Jazz Awards said: “At the MJA we aim to celebrate and recognise our music icons while they are still alive.”
This year the MJA were held on August 11 in Sandton. The biggest winners on the night were Thandi Ntuli as best jazz female artist, Nduduzo Makhathini (best jazz male artist) and Sy Ntuli (best jazz album).