Letta Mbulu scoops another honorary award

“I am so grateful for this recognition and thank you to all of you for supporting me all these years, I appreciate it no end. You have allowed me tonight to hear my music, like I have never heard it before and appreciate it for the effect it has on the people,” Mbulu said.

Mongezi Makhalima of Mzantsi Jazz Awards said: “At the MJA we aim to celebrate and recognise our music icons while they are still alive.”

This year the MJA were held on August 11 in Sandton. The biggest winners on the night were Thandi Ntuli as best jazz female artist, Nduduzo Makhathini (best jazz male artist) and Sy Ntuli (best jazz album).