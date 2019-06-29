Entertainment

Ballerina Kitty Phetla and Nduduzo Makhathini rock National Arts Festival

By Patience Bambalele in Makhanda - 29 June 2019 - 15:44
Kitty Phetla and Nduduzo Makhathini's collaboration was a perfect storm which blew the audience away on Saturday.
Kitty Phetla and Nduduzo Makhathini's collaboration was a perfect storm which blew the audience away on Saturday.
Image: Lauge Sorensen/ Sean Crozier

Classical ballet dancer Kitty Phetla and jazz singer Nduduzo Makhathini blew the National Arts Festival audience off with their electric performance.

The duo were presenting Going Back to the Truth of Space to a packed Rhodes Great Hall on Saturday.

The show is part of the ongoing festival in Makhanda, Eastern Cape that ends on July 7.

The artists got a standing ovation because the show ticked off all the boxes. It was well conceptualized, and presented.

Duo collaborate through dance and music to explore ancestry

We're going back to purity - Phetla
Entertainment
1 day ago

Nduduzo complemented Phetla's movements with his spiritual music. She presented a combination of fundamental classical moves as she celebrates and appreciate the space.

Ballet enthusiasts quietly sat for 45 minutes as they watched the two present a magical show. Embracing the realm of the ancestors as an evolving space, the show seek to highlight the existence between dream state and reality.

The performance was accompanied by narration. Makhathini played songs such as Mathongo Hlanganani and Amathongo Axoxa Indaba. He also paid tribute to the Godess of rain Nomkhubulwano.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
Armed robbers get away with R25,000
X