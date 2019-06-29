Ballerina Kitty Phetla and Nduduzo Makhathini rock National Arts Festival

Classical ballet dancer Kitty Phetla and jazz singer Nduduzo Makhathini blew the National Arts Festival audience off with their electric performance.

The duo were presenting Going Back to the Truth of Space to a packed Rhodes Great Hall on Saturday.

The show is part of the ongoing festival in Makhanda, Eastern Cape that ends on July 7.

The artists got a standing ovation because the show ticked off all the boxes. It was well conceptualized, and presented.