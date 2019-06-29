Ballerina Kitty Phetla and Nduduzo Makhathini rock National Arts Festival
Classical ballet dancer Kitty Phetla and jazz singer Nduduzo Makhathini blew the National Arts Festival audience off with their electric performance.
The duo were presenting Going Back to the Truth of Space to a packed Rhodes Great Hall on Saturday.
The show is part of the ongoing festival in Makhanda, Eastern Cape that ends on July 7.
The artists got a standing ovation because the show ticked off all the boxes. It was well conceptualized, and presented.
Nduduzo complemented Phetla's movements with his spiritual music. She presented a combination of fundamental classical moves as she celebrates and appreciate the space.
Ballet enthusiasts quietly sat for 45 minutes as they watched the two present a magical show. Embracing the realm of the ancestors as an evolving space, the show seek to highlight the existence between dream state and reality.
The performance was accompanied by narration. Makhathini played songs such as Mathongo Hlanganani and Amathongo Axoxa Indaba. He also paid tribute to the Godess of rain Nomkhubulwano.