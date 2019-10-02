Mmaausi's car stolen at Satma awards

Tswana traditional musician Mmaausi's car was stolen 30 minutes after she arrived at the Mmabatho Convention Centre in North West for the South African Traditional Music Awards (Satmas) on Saturday.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Mmaausi, real name Galaletsang Lekoma, said it has not sunk in yet that her seven-seater Toyota Wish is gone.

She revealed that inside the stolen car was her handbag which had her identity document, passport, bank cards, the group's traditional attire, and her dancers' travel documents.

Mmaausi said she realised the car was gone when she sent a child to the car to pick up something.

"The child came back saying the car was not where it was parked. I went outside because I thought she was lying. When I got there it was gone.

"For a minute my mind stopped working. What shocked me was that when we arrived, car guards recognised me and directed us to the parking space. They were happy and greeted me. But after the car was stolen they claimed they did not see the car arriving and also leaving."