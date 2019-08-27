Sho Madjozi, King Monada lead Limpopo Music Awards nominations

Sho Madjozi, King Monada and Candy Tsa Mandebele lead the nomination list for the 3rd annual Limpopo Music Awards (Lima).

The trailblazing musicians have received four nominations respectively for the public-voted awards. Huku hit-maker Sho is nodded for best female artist, best music video, best styled artist and song of the year.

Monada scored nominations for song of the year, best male artist, best music video and best Khilobedu single.

Candy is up for best female artist, best music video, best styled artist and song of the year. Other artists to score nominations include wedding songs singer Pleasure, gospel star Winnie Mashaba and Tsonga musician Benny Mayengani.

“We are proud of this year’s nominees. They are the cream of the crop. Limas remain committed to the cause of celebrating, nurturing and uplifting Limpopo talent. We look forward to the finale next month where we promise an extravaganza of night,” Lima CEO Molato Phakwago said.

Below is a list of some of the nominations:

BEST NEWCOMER

1. Peazfade “Money Making Machine”

2. Mac J “Official”

3. Xisomisani “Tamatisoso”

4. Daniel Mavern “Ku Rough”

5. Cedric TsongaBoy “Chika”

BEST DANCE/HOUSE SINGLE

1. Darque ft Les-Ego “Let You Down”

2. K’zela & Stylish “Biwe Kweta”

3. Arthur Songs “7VN Lives”

4. Ngwato Mapalakanye ft Brian Temba “All I Need”

5. Daniel Mavern “Ku Rough”

BEST FEMALE ARTIST

1. Sho Madjozi “Huku”

2. Candy Tsa Mandebele “Nathinga”

3. Pleasure “Ba Swabile”

4. Winnie Mashaba “Nthapelele”

5. Newi “U Mudzimu E Ethe”

BEST MALE ARTIST

1. Darque ft Les-Ego “Let You Go”

2. Joe Shirimani “Tsutsumani”

3. Benny Mayengani “Ni Happy”

4. King Monada “Malwedhe”

5. Henny C “Cinca Murhandziwa”