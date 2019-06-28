Langa Mavuso's star rises above depression to shine on

Contemporary urban R&B crooner Langa Mavuso possesses that Frank Ocean's idiosyncratic music style and is a beacon of lucidity like Adele.

Over the last three years the 25-year-old singer has left us hyper-emotional with his heartbreak ballad Sunday Blues. Mavuso admits that the last six months have been a roller-coaster ride as an independent artist in search of a recording deal that is tailor-made for his avant-garde style.

He amicably parted with DJ Black Coffee's record stable Soulistic Music in December when their 18-month contract ended.

"The company evolved into a talent management agency. I didn't expect a renewal because I knew of the direction they intended to take. We're still in communication when I need them."

He seems anxious about the process that has seen him meet with major recording labels, but he's wise enough not to rush into anything.

Having released several singles and two EPs - Liminal Sketches and Home - Mavuso is ready to release his debut album. The untitled 12-track project that was partly recorded in London is now complete.