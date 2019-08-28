Makhadzi grabs most nominations for Tshima awards

Limpopo's queen of dance Makhadzi scored the most nominations for this year’s Tshivenda Music Awards (Tshima) following the announcement on Tuesday night.

Born Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, the energetic singer received four nominations - in the best Tshivenda Dance Album of the Year, Best Tshivenda Female Artist of the Year, Tshivenda Song of the Year and Tshivenda Artist of the Year.

Gospel sensation Takkie Ndou also received four nominations, for Best Tshivenda Gospel Album, Best Tshivenda Male Artist of the Year, Tshivenda Song of the Year and Best Tshivenda Artist of the Year.

Controversial duo Mac J and C Jay, who are known for their risqué X-rated music videos, received three nominations.

The duo owns a recording company and feature each other in different songs.Mac J, whose real name is Richard Jonathan Masakona, scored a nomination in the Best Tshivenda Newcomer of the Year category. C-Jay, who was born Phuluso Tshivhase, is nominated in the King/Queen of Venrap and Best Tshivenda Rap Album.