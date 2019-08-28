Entertainment

Makhadzi grabs most nominations for Tshima awards

By Patience Bambalele - 28 August 2019 - 16:41
Makhadzi
Makhadzi
Image: Supplied

Limpopo's queen of dance Makhadzi scored the most nominations for this year’s Tshivenda Music Awards (Tshima) following the announcement on Tuesday night.

Born Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, the energetic singer received four nominations - in the best Tshivenda Dance Album of the Year, Best Tshivenda Female Artist of the Year, Tshivenda Song of the Year and Tshivenda Artist of the Year.

Gospel sensation Takkie Ndou also received four nominations, for Best Tshivenda Gospel Album, Best Tshivenda Male Artist of the Year, Tshivenda Song of the Year and Best Tshivenda Artist of the Year.

Controversial duo Mac J and C Jay, who are known for their risqué X-rated music videos, received three nominations.

The duo owns a recording company and feature each other in different songs.Mac J, whose real name is Richard Jonathan Masakona, scored a nomination in the Best Tshivenda Newcomer of the Year category. C-Jay, who was born Phuluso Tshivhase, is nominated in the King/Queen of Venrap and Best Tshivenda Rap Album.

Songbird Makhadzi promises fireworks at Royal Heritage Festival in Venda

It’s not her sequined shimmering skirt that catches the crowd’s attention but her voice.
Entertainment
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Foiled cash-in-transit heist leaves two robbers dead
Twitter awash with conspiracy theories about Gavin Watson's death
X