Pastor not happy at Zodwa Wabantu performing with gospel artists at Swazi festival

Zodwa Wabantu has hit back at a complaint by Eswatini League of African Churches President Bishop Samson Hlatshwayo, who slammed her inclusion at an upcoming music festival that also features gospel artists.

Zodwa is one of several SA artists who were booked to perform at the Baceth Music Festival in Eswatini in August, alongside Babes Wodumo and DJ Tira.

Speaking to the Times of Swaziland this week, Bishop Hlatshwayo warned organisers about mixing "the gospel with worldly things" and said if a festival involved gospel singers, it should only be a gospel festival.