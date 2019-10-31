Bucy Radebe ready to step out of the shadows

Backing vocalist Bucy Radebe has decided that her time in the background has ended.

Radebe, whose actual name is Phumulani Asnath Radebe, will on Saturday finally headline her first event, after lending her inimitable vocals to support the likes of gospel giants Solly Mahlangu and Spirit of Praise 7, as well as Mmatema Moremi, Takie Ndou and Zaza.

Leading up to the event, the artist said the show, dubbed 'Restoration Night', which will take place at the Mmabatho Convention Centre in the North West, was the fulfilment of a long-held dream.

She says she always dreamt of sharing the stage with household names, particularly those in the gospel genre. Now that the dream is coming into fruition, the 31-year-old could not be more thrilled, particularly since some illustrious names like Lebo Sekgobela, Dr Tumi and Benjamin Dube, have cleared their schedules to show her some love.