Sam Meyiwa only wanted one 'gift': To know who killed his son. It was a gift he never received

"Senzo’s father went to the president and said, 'Can you give me the gift of knowing what happened to my son before I die?' The president called me and gave me very strict instructions," said Cele.

He said that when he attended the first soccer tournament in memory of the late soccer star at Umlazi’s King Zwelithini Stadium in June last year, Meyiwa had poured his heart about his son’s murder.

“It was a discussion with him after the president had given me instructions. At the end of April I came to this house personally and briefed the parents. Unfortunately, the mother is sitting today where the father was sitting. And we briefed the family and said, 'We’re going to resolve the case,'” said Cele.

Meyiwa, 66, died in the early hours of Monday at his home after suffering a second stroke. He had been bed-ridden after suffering his first stroke in August last year, which is believed to have been as a result of the pain and stress he suffered after Senzo's murder.

Senzo was gunned down in Volsoorus, east of Johannesburg, in October 2014 in the presence of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, her mother, her sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala, his friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala, and their son Christian, who was four years old at the time.

But five years later, the police have achieved nothing in their investigation except for the botched arrest of Zamokuhle Mbatha, who lives in Vosloorus, near Khumalo’s home.

Cele, who announced publicly during a television interview in January that the mystery of Meyiwa's death would be solved before Easter, told reporters at the Meyiwa home that he had held two meetings with new National Prosecuting Authority boss Shamilla Batohi to brief her about the case.