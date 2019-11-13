Msomi's lawyer wants R8m theft case withdrawn

The lawyer representing convicted theatre guru Welcome Msomi, who has suffered a major stroke, wants his criminal case withdrawn.

Msomi was found guilty of theft and fraud last month for stealing R8m from the Living Legends Legacy Programme (LLLP) and is due to be sentenced on November 28 in the South Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge.

Two weeks ago Msomi was left paralysed, according to his lawyer Benito Mangolele, due to the stroke.

Mangolele said he would make a representation to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to have Msomi's criminal case withdrawn because the acclaimed playwright was unable to speak.

"Msomi suffered a stroke two weeks ago. I spoke to his doctor about his condition. Last week I flew to Durban to see him at hospital and he was not in a good shape," Mangolele said.

"I am waiting for all his medical records so that I can make representation to have his plea and the case withdrawn. Welcome cannot speak; I don't even think he saw me when I visited him."