Toni Braxton brings roof down with smash hit

American singer Toni Braxton tried very hard to fight back the tears during an emotionally charged performance of her smash ballad Un-break My Heart.

The tears were not from the rip-your-heart-out lyrics of the song, but she was overcome with emotion after she was awarded her music sales plaques.

Sony Music Entertainment Africa and Universal Music South Africa pointed out during the presentation that Braxton, 52, has had more than one million albums sold in SA and over 20 million streams.

Her platinum single Long as I Live has had 11,000 airplays on 85 radio stations.

Those were some of the reasons that she sold out the 20,000 capacity Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg on Saturday night.

"Thank you guys. This means so much to me. Sometimes I have great days, sometimes I have bad days. The love makes it all worth it," Braxton said when she was awarded.

What followed was an electric performance of Un-break My Heart that brought down the roof, proving that Braxton has still got it.