Forest Whitaker rues not doing Desmond Tutu role justice

American actor Forest Whitaker feels he didn't do his role as Archbishop Desmond Tutu enough justice in last year's biopic, The Forgiven.

However, the 58-year-old Oscar winner insists he was more than humbled to play the man he's admired all his life.

Based on the play, The Archbishop and the Antichrist, the film is a fictional account of Tutu's search for answers during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Whitaker met Tutu on many occasions in preparation for the role, but also during their UN philanthropic engagements over the years.

"I'm not sure I was able to reach the place that I would have liked to [have] done to justify what a man he is. He's such an important individual and sometimes you just give it your best," Whitaker said.

"You [SA] have produced a couple of leaders that have been important in my life. Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu have affected my thinking a lot. It's a great gift."