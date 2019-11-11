Ntseki ready for his first test as SA coach

Ahead of his first competitive match in charge of the team, Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki expressed confidence that enough homework has been done on Ghana to secure a good result away from home.

On Thursday, Bafana face the Ghanaians in a qualifying match for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). It will be Ntseki's first official match since his appointment in August.

The only match he has been in charge of against Mali in the Nelson Mandela Challenge, a friendly match, last month.

"In terms of our analysis and profiling of Ghana, we played them in Dubai [before the 2019 Afcon] and there is not much of a change in their playing personnel," Ntseki said. "The coach [Kwasi] Appiah if he stays we have seen him and analysed him. Analysing is not only about the players you should also do the coach to seen what he prefers. We are still getting more clips so that when we go to the match with confidence."

The locally based members of the team will leave for the West African country today while the overseas players will travel directly from their respective locations.

Ntseki has selected a 25-man team for the clash. The past few weeks have been a busy schedule for PSL clubs and this weekend it culminated in the enthralling Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. Some are concerned that this plus the flight to Ghana could make for a fatigued squad.

"We are fully aware and have the best conditioning trainers in all these clubs. We have Kabelo Rangoaga and he has done very well. Last time SuperSport played Highlands Park in the MTN8 final and we gave those players two days off to have a better recovery."

The former under-17 national team coach is still without permanent support staff. Arthur Zwane and Trott Moloto have been used as assistant coach and technical adviser on an ad hoc basis.

The coach from Botshabelo, Free State, has already expressed his wish for permanent staff around him.