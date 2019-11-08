Pic of The Day

Reluctant super-woman Carol Bouwer celebrates women

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 08 November 2019 - 10:38
Businesswoman Carol Bouwer
Businesswoman Carol Bouwer
Image: Instagram

Celebrity and businesswoman Carol Bouwer strongly holds that she doesn't suffer from the "superwoman complex".

Bouwer from the outside seems like the picture-perfect entrepreneur, mother and wife - especially if you spy her Instagram page. But she tells Time Out that society needs to stop creating an unrealistic false narrative about what women are supposed to be.

She insists that she never has it together and that's alright.

"Success is relative, one day I'm succeeding at this and the next I'm failing at the other one," she shares.

"Tomorrow I wake up and I'm successful as a mother, but I'm failing at my business."

Bouwer credits her success to the people around her for always being in her corner, including her husband of almost 20 years, Edward. The couple are proud parents to son, Dante.

Last night Bouwer staged the eighth annual Mbokodo Awards at Melrose Arch, Johannesburg. The awards honour women in the arts and their contribution that is often well received internationally but at home, not so much.

Dear Mr President: Carol Bouwer's open letter on gender-based violence

UNICEF ambassador Carol Bouwer speaks out on the abuse of women.
S Mag
2 months ago

"It's about the fact that your own country is saying we see you and finally saying we apologise that the whole world has seen you but your own country hasn't.

"We'll like to believe we are highlighting the plight of those that helped build our democracy and then get ignored."

It has not been an easy ride to keep the awards running for almost 10 years, especially when it comes to funding.

"Getting funding for the awards and getting backing from corporate SA have been the biggest challenge. We have a problem with corporate SA doing what's popular and not what's necessary."

Last night, the awards honoured Sho Madjozi, Msaki, Billie Zangewa, Sisonke Msimang, Natasha Sutherland, Lady Skollie and Khanyisile Mthethwa.

"Choosing the winners is a very difficult... Sometimes you have someone that's very popular, but haven't done anything for their community or to highlight what SA stands for. You have to be an ambassador for our heritage," Bouwer explains.

"The winners were chosen on the basis that SA has had a very difficult year where the conversation went from gender-based violence to children abuse."

Mkhwebane clears David Mabuza

No substantial evidence found against ex-premier.
News
5 months ago

Public protector clears David Mabuza over R70m Madiba memorial service costs complaint

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Friday cleared ANC deputy president David Mabuza of two complaints against him in his capacity as former ...
News
5 months ago

Fashion coup for Palesa Mokubung

H&M collaboration a dream come true.
Entertainment
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Proud fans erupt as triumphant Boks celebrate in Pretoria and Joburg
'I saw victory in their eyes' - Ramaphosa as Boks kick off tour of champions
X