Reluctant super-woman Carol Bouwer celebrates women

Celebrity and businesswoman Carol Bouwer strongly holds that she doesn't suffer from the "superwoman complex".

Bouwer from the outside seems like the picture-perfect entrepreneur, mother and wife - especially if you spy her Instagram page. But she tells Time Out that society needs to stop creating an unrealistic false narrative about what women are supposed to be.

She insists that she never has it together and that's alright.

"Success is relative, one day I'm succeeding at this and the next I'm failing at the other one," she shares.

"Tomorrow I wake up and I'm successful as a mother, but I'm failing at my business."

Bouwer credits her success to the people around her for always being in her corner, including her husband of almost 20 years, Edward. The couple are proud parents to son, Dante.

Last night Bouwer staged the eighth annual Mbokodo Awards at Melrose Arch, Johannesburg. The awards honour women in the arts and their contribution that is often well received internationally but at home, not so much.