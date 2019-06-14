Golden age of hip-hop a memory trip

Prominent Groups:

Skwatta Kamp | Cashless Society | Optical Illusion | H2O | Morafe | Teargas | Driemanskap | Tumi and the Volume |Godessa | Die Antwoord | Hidden Force | Jozi | Entity | Last Days Fam

Prominent Solo MCs:

Mizchif (RIP) | HHP (RIP) | Tumi | Hymphatic Thabz | ProVerb | ProKid (RIP) | Zubz | Amu | Slikour | Pitch Black Afro | Flabba | Zuluboy | Mr. Selwyn | Tuks | JR | Snazz D | Ben Sharpa (RIP) | Reason | Khuli Chana | Ms. Nthabi |Da Les | Maggz

Notable Events:

This was the decade of prime respect for the Producer, when the one who made the beat was at times more popular than the rapper. On this part of the series we will graffiti the Timeline with the experience of one of the most renowned producers in SA Hip-Hop, Tongogara Battlekat Ntlokoa.

2000

by Burni Aman EJ Von Lyrik andShameema Williams. Formation of Soweto rap duo Zulu Mobb by Inshala(Thato Mahlatsi) and Dez(Desmond Radebe).

2001

Skwatta Kamp releases its first mixtape on cassette, Skwatta Kampaign.

by (Elethu Mpengesi), (Sonwabo Kambi), (Dlambulo Mancunga) & (Bukhulubakhe Nompetsheni) Zwai Bala’s Lifted vol 1 controversially wins Best Rap Album at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs)

Rapper and producer Tongogara "Battlekat" Ntlokoa reminisces: "In 2000 while doing my second year sound engineering with Allenby Campus, I met and became friends with Skwatta Kamp member Nkuli Habedi (Flabbagasta); I asked Flabba for a feature and he asked for a beat, and the rest, as they say, was history.

"Inspired by how Skwatta Kamp released their tape in 2001, which was exclusive on cassette and sold hand-to- hand, we as Optical Illusion released the project Thoughts Illustrated, which with the help of manager Romeo "DJ Romz Deluxe" Malepe got a dope review on Y-Mag.

"It also got us our first gig as a head-lining act at one of the monthly events hosted by Kenneth "DJ Kenzhero" Nzama, known as the Open Mind Sessions, held at the original Bassline in Melville."

The Open Mind Sessions is where I got to meet other Hip Hop acts on the come-up such as Tumi, and Hymphatic Thabs, even Spoken-word Artists such as Lebo Mashile and Zee Cube, and the band 340 ml were also a regular act there, which is where Tumi actually met them; poetry, live bands, and Hip hop where inseparable at the time.”

2002

Production company Black Rage launches the independent stable, Outrageous Records (Rage).

launches the independent stable, The first SA hip-hop Magazine, Hype Magazine, is launched.

is launched. Skwatta Kamp releases their debut album through Buttabing Entertainment, Khut En Joyn , earning them Best Rap Album at the SAMAa and the Metro Fm Music Awards (Metros).

releases their debut album through Buttabing Entertainment, earning them Best Rap Album at the SAMAa and the Metro Fm Music Awards (Metros). Tumi teams up with the band 340ml to form hip-hop live band, Tumi and The Volume.

Godessa releases debut single,Social Ills, which is playlisted in the UK, the Czech Republic, and made available on 12" vinyl through Lowlands Distribution in Belgium. “The early 2000s were big for hip-hop, it was the birth of Rage, Hype Mag, a lot of independents, and Gallo and Ghetto Ruff taking in rappers.

I had just gotten a job at Rage as a music production/ sound engineer. By the end of that year I had completed work on a compilation project that Rage partnered with Sprite on titled Expressions, which featured a collective of rappers, singers and poets who were mainly up-and-coming, and some who were already making waves at the time such as Proverb, Amu, Selwyn, Skwatta Kamp, Optical Illusion, Tumi, Ngwenya (formerly of Skwatta Kamp), Nosisi (who would later become the Lead Vocalist for Kwani Experience), Lebo Mashile and Outrageous Records own signed artists Pebbles, Zubz, and H2O,” Tongogara said.