Township crèches must now register, says government

Inaccessible norms and standards

Hloka recently attended the ECD open week, hosted by the City of Ekurhuleni at the Alberton Civic Centre. At the Early Childhood Development Week, she found out that the department of employment and labour has stipulated a required minimum wage for employees.

The R2,000 a month Hloka pays her practitioners is in contravention of these laws. She also cannot afford to pay anyone overtime.

Her ECD centre operates from 6am to 6pm, five days a week. “It’s because that’s when most of the parents are going to work … and there’s nobody to take care of the child,” she says.

Hloka recalls that the principals at the open week raised their hands and voices in disapproval, telling government officials: “We cannot afford it because, firstly, you are not funding us. Secondly, our fees are very low. There’s no way we can raise our fees higher than that [as parents will not be able] to afford the fees because some work in retail stores.”

“Do you see? We are struggling as ECD centres, especially the ones in the township,” says Hloka, as she sits in her kitchen, which also serves as her workspace. The wall is adorned with many framed professional development workshop certificates, and the room has several piles of files and containers filled with food.

Her ECD centre is willing to accept any donations, she says, but it is a difficult ask in many contexts. “To teach, resources are never enough. We are short of so many things,” she adds.

Some of the new requirements include assurance that the crèche building is safe and secure. This means that the building plans of the place where the ECD centre is housed must be taken to the municipality for approval.

Hloka rents the space for the centre, which makes the requirements to the building’s infrastructure impossible to implement. Because of this, she is in the process of moving to a new place, where she will be responsible for the costs of building once the plans have been approved.

“That is the problem,” she says. “The government is not giving us anything.”