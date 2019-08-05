Enhle, DJ Zinhle discuss cheating

Actress Enhle Mbali Maphumulo and DJ Zinhle Jiyane have bonded over the heartbreak and embarrassment of suffering a public cheating scandal.

The two media personalities sat down for a heart-to-heart chat in Maphumulo's new pre-recorded vodcast that debuted on Friday on the newly revamped THD24 (Touch HD).

In their tête-à-tête, Maphumulo told Jiyane how much she empathised with her when her baby daddy and rapper AKA (Kiernan Forbes) allegedly cheated on her in 2015 with Bonang Matheba.

"I went through two cheating scandals. One there was a sex tape and one there was just ratchetness," Maphumulo said.

"I remember in my pain, tears, strength and stillness there was one day when I was sitting alone and I thought: 'Why do I care so much?

"Why do I want to listen to society saying he's cheated on you twice, hamba? What is my heart saying? What is my spirit saying?'

"And my spirit said: 'You love him, sit your a** down and do what is right for you and your family.' I felt you [Jiyane] do the same thing."

Maphumulo was referring to the 2013 media storm about her house music maestro husband DJ Black Coffee's alleged infidelity in a number of reports.

"I knew what the media does when you go through that, they celebrate it almost," Maphumulo told Jiyane.