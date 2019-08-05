Enhle, DJ Zinhle discuss cheating
Actress Enhle Mbali Maphumulo and DJ Zinhle Jiyane have bonded over the heartbreak and embarrassment of suffering a public cheating scandal.
The two media personalities sat down for a heart-to-heart chat in Maphumulo's new pre-recorded vodcast that debuted on Friday on the newly revamped THD24 (Touch HD).
In their tête-à-tête, Maphumulo told Jiyane how much she empathised with her when her baby daddy and rapper AKA (Kiernan Forbes) allegedly cheated on her in 2015 with Bonang Matheba.
"I went through two cheating scandals. One there was a sex tape and one there was just ratchetness," Maphumulo said.
"I remember in my pain, tears, strength and stillness there was one day when I was sitting alone and I thought: 'Why do I care so much?
"Why do I want to listen to society saying he's cheated on you twice, hamba? What is my heart saying? What is my spirit saying?'
"And my spirit said: 'You love him, sit your a** down and do what is right for you and your family.' I felt you [Jiyane] do the same thing."
Maphumulo was referring to the 2013 media storm about her house music maestro husband DJ Black Coffee's alleged infidelity in a number of reports.
"I knew what the media does when you go through that, they celebrate it almost," Maphumulo told Jiyane.
"It's an uncomfortable situation to be in, especially to be going through it publicly. People don't get that you love that person and it's not about you [the public], let me live my life."
Jiyane opened up about her decision to get back together with Forbes - despite public criticism.
"I don't rob myself of things that I want and can acquire. The decision to be with the father of my child has nothing to do with my child. It's definitely about me," she said.
"If there is an opportunity for me and Enhle or Kiernan or whoever to reconcile, I will take a chance. It's because I don't want to question myself four years later."
Maphumulo told Sowetan there were more episodes in the series set to air twice a month on the digital platform.
"I have a lot of these conversations and often in my inbox I get a lot of 'can we talk about sex and cheating because it has happened to you a lot of times'.
"It became a reality for me that women actually want real conversations based on real issues. I created a show where just as women we sit one-on-one and have conversations as uncomfortable as they are.
"I feel it will help all of us because we don't speak about pain; all we do is speak about the good times," she said.