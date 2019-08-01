Cops interrupt Dineo Ranaka's radio show to serve court summons
TV personality Dineo Ranaka is being dragged to court over R20,000 she allegedly owes to her former booking manager Palesa Molemela.
Two police officers for a second time in a month interrupted her Metro FM show at the SABC building in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, on Wednesday morning to serve her with a court summons.
The summons, that SowetanLIVE has seen, orders Ranaka to appear before the small claims court in Johannesburg central on August 20.
The ongoing battle between the former colleagues has escalated to court after Ranaka allegedly ignored two letters of demand that Molemela has served her with in the past year.
“It was the same story as last time," Molemela said. "She said I know where she lives and I was there last time to serve her with a letter of demand. I have embarrassed her in front of her colleagues and why don’t I go to her house to serve her with these papers?
“The police pointed out that we have come to this point as she had constantly ignored my phone calls and e-mails. She can choose to ignore us at her home.
“Eventually after a screaming match with the police she eventually signed and said she will see me in court.”
As SowetanLIVE has previously reported, Molemela claims that Ranaka owes her an amount of R22,000 for services rendered between October 2017 and August last year as a booking manager and administrator.
However, since Molemela's claim exceeds R20,000, she was forced to institute a claim for a lesser amount in order to pursue the case at the small claims court.
Ranaka did not answer her phone when SowetanLIVE called her for comment.