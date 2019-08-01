Cops interrupt Dineo Ranaka's radio show to serve court summons

TV personality Dineo Ranaka is being dragged to court over R20,000 she allegedly owes to her former booking manager Palesa Molemela.

Two police officers for a second time in a month interrupted her Metro FM show at the SABC building in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, on Wednesday morning to serve her with a court summons.

The summons, that SowetanLIVE has seen, orders Ranaka to appear before the small claims court in Johannesburg central on August 20.

The ongoing battle between the former colleagues has escalated to court after Ranaka allegedly ignored two letters of demand that Molemela has served her with in the past year.