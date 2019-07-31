Thembi Mtshali-Jones: 'Imbewu song was my highlight'

Veteran actress Thembi Mtshali-Jones says hearing the Imbewu:The Seed maskandi theme song play as she accepted her prestigious international award, made her emotional.

Renowned for her acting roles in Sgudi Snaysi and Stokvel, she was honoured with the Living Legend Award at the 2019 National Theatre Festival, in North Carolina, US, on Monday night.

The universally recognised honour nods talented performers, designers, directors, producers and technicians from across the world in theatre.

"The highlight was when, as I stood to receive the award and to my biggest surprise, they played the Imbewu soundtrack," she told Sowetan yesterday

"I was so excited, I almost fell off my chair. Walking up to that stage, my heart was filled with so much joy, I was ululating and doing my Zulu traditional dance."

The Imbewu: The Seed theme song is called Umuntu by Bergville Vuma.

President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated Mtshali-Jones on her award.