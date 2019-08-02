Mo Flava ready to fill DJ Fresh's colossal shoes at Metro FM

The cat is out of the bag, Mo Flava got the job.

After four years on Metro FM, he will follow in DJ Fresh's footsteps when he takes over the biggest Breakfast Show in SA from Monday.

SowetanLIVE shadowed Mo Flava, real name Moeti Tsiki, on Wednesday as he was getting ready to bid farewell to his much-loved Afternoon Drive Show today.

The biggest takeaway as I settle in studio is the great bond and deep connection shared with his fellow workers. The energy reaches fever pitch and it's not because the studio aircon is broken. The effervescent spirit is that of work-family.

It comes as no surprise when he reveals that he will move to the new time slot with his entire team that includes news reader Pearl Shongwe, sportscaster Owen Hannie and producers Phila Tyekana and Brandon van Schalkwyk.

"I love my team. It's very rare to find a good team to work with and when you do you hang on to them," he says.

"We love each other as a team and we are going to have a great time together," he says.