Mo Flava ready to fill DJ Fresh's colossal shoes at Metro FM
The cat is out of the bag, Mo Flava got the job.
After four years on Metro FM, he will follow in DJ Fresh's footsteps when he takes over the biggest Breakfast Show in SA from Monday.
SowetanLIVE shadowed Mo Flava, real name Moeti Tsiki, on Wednesday as he was getting ready to bid farewell to his much-loved Afternoon Drive Show today.
The biggest takeaway as I settle in studio is the great bond and deep connection shared with his fellow workers. The energy reaches fever pitch and it's not because the studio aircon is broken. The effervescent spirit is that of work-family.
It comes as no surprise when he reveals that he will move to the new time slot with his entire team that includes news reader Pearl Shongwe, sportscaster Owen Hannie and producers Phila Tyekana and Brandon van Schalkwyk.
"I love my team. It's very rare to find a good team to work with and when you do you hang on to them," he says.
"We love each other as a team and we are going to have a great time together," he says.
The 35-year-old never imagined when the year started that he would land the biggest job in radio. The job was not even on his short-term goals because he was very much content with the Afternoon Drive Show. But as kismet would have it, no one was better prepared for the job after DJ Fresh was axed.
"I could never have thought that in four years I would be doing possibly the biggest show on radio," he pauses. "Let it sink in for just a moment. I think it's more about how it happened; we don't predict how opportunities come. It's not something I thought of or even wanted in terms of having an ambition," Mo says.
Living up to and surpassing his predecessor's colossal reputation is not going to be easy, but Mo is more than ready for the challenge that is coming his way.
"Fresh is an icon. He possibly wrote the manual. Wherever he has been he has always left a mark and a legacy.
"He's a good friend of mine and I hold him in high regard. We shared a lot of notes. We vibe and partied together. I love what he did with the show and I'm happy to be taking over from him," Mo swoons.
Don't be fooled by Mo's modesty. He didn't get the job as a mere afterthought or desperate attempt to replace Fresh.
He has paid his dues, dating back to his nine-year run at YFM that saw him shift between afternoon and breakfast shows. He did media studies at Boston Media House.
Mo opts to keep it low-key about what listeners can expect from the show.
"At the moment, because of how quickly things happened, I don't want to give away too much. We are constantly building," he explains. "The show will constantly be evolving. For me it's about new beginnings and different energy. It is also about maximum engagement and getting people excited about the morning."
Born in Dube, Soweto, he says his family is over the moon about his promotion.
One of the biggest changes in his family life will be not being able to drop off his two kids at school.
"I can pick them up after school. I told them from now on we won't be doing morning drives and singing all these songs. My kids have adjusted to my work life. They understand when I have gigs."
Apart from dreading the 3am alarm clock going off, he is hoping that his new job will afford him an opportunity to be healthier. "The biggest thing about morning radio is the impact it has on a physiological aspect of how your day works out. You need to be the energy that people look for in the morning. I play football and do boxing, maybe I might need to do more."