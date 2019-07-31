Sikwane makes comeback to Kaya FM after long absence

Seasoned talk radio presenter Thabiso Sikwane is returning to Kaya FM after seven years, the commercial radio station has confirmed.

Although details around her comeback to the “Home of the Afropolitan” are still sketchy, Sikwane will rejoin the station in September.

Sikwane hosted much-loved evening show Home for two years, ending in August 2012, before Mapaseka Mokwele took over.

“We can confirm that Thabiso is coming back to Kaya FM. But that will only be happening in September. We will be sharing some exciting news in relation to our line-up, with the media, in good time,” Kaya FM brand manager Amu Mathebula told Sowetan on Tuesday.

According to a source close to Sikwane, she is being eyed for a spot on the breakfast show. Currently the station’s 6am–9am breakfast slot features David O'Sullivan.

Sowetan understands that comedian Jason Goliath will also join the newly revamped show.

Sikwane’s husband DJ Fresh will kick off his new afternoon drive show on 947 tomorrow after he was axed from Metro FM earlier in July.

Her colourful radio resume includes gigs on Power FM and SAFM.

Sikwane could not be reached for comment.