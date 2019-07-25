Enhle pulls out of THD24 show before it launches

Actress Enhle Mbali Maphumulo has abruptly pulled out of her much-anticipated show on digital platform Touch HD on the day it was supposed to be launched.

Titled Sincerely Yours By Enhle, the vodcast was scheduled to be launched tonight in Houghton, Johannesburg, where Tbo Touch re-launched his two-year-old Touch HD as THD24.

In a short statement issued to Sowetan, Maphumulo confirmed the cancellation and cited that it will instead launch at a later date to be announced.

“The Touch HD launch is still taking place, Sincerely Yours, however will be launched at a later date,” the statement issued by her PR team Capacity Relations read.

“Details of the new Sincerely Yours launch date cannot be confirmed at this stage.”

Billed as an audio visual content platform, the pre-recorded vodcast was set to air twice a month on the newly revamped THD24.

“The show will unpack meaningful and powerful topics faced by everyday people through the eyes of esteemed guests,” the show was described when it was first announced in the beginning of the month

“Alongside Enhle guests will relive their personal journey expressed in a letter to self with the intention of acceptance , learning and attaining growth from letting go of their past.”

Tbo Touch could not be reached for comment.