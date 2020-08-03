Lucky Dube is coining it from the grave

Late reggae icon Lucky Dube remains one of the top selling artists both in retail stores and on digital platforms.

Dube, who was murdered in 2007, would have turned 56 today and his music continues to wow the world even beyond the grave. Hit songs like Slave, Remember Me, It's not Easy and Respect have garnered more than 50 million streams globally. Remember Me is sitting on over 20 million streams.

According to Gallo Music Records, Dube's music still dominated sales in retail stores with the album The Times We've Shared, released in 2017, receiving a lot of love from music fans globally.

Gallo said digital platforms such as Boomplay, which puts him in the top 10 most-listened-to artists in Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana and Kenya.

Gallo's marketing manager Carol Morabe said: "Lucky is also embraced on a wider international scale with continued streaming support in the US, the UK, France and Brazil.

"He remains an ambassador of African music globally, and his legacy still lives on in the conscious message of peace and unity for the world to enjoy.