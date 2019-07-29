Phat Joe back on radio after saying sorry for homophobic remarks

Controversial radio personality Phat Joe is back on-air after two weeks of being "unscheduled".

The DJ, real name Majota Khambule, returned to Radio 2000 with an apology over his homophobic comments, but not everyone is sold.

He was taken off air following backlash from the LGBTIQ+ community on July 10.

Today, he reprised his hosting gig on his breakfast show ‘Phat Joe and the Family’ between 6am - 9am with an apology.

In his comments, Phat Joe had expressed his disgust when gay men hit on him and how he found it “disgusting” when they are “flamboyant like women”.

The apology he offered at the beginning of his show this morning was met by mixed reviews.

“How about they stop playing the Phat Joe apology clip? It's so pathetic and even a fool can hear that he is apologising because he has to. He was doing it to save his job. It is not coming from the heart,” Kay Nomarama wrote on Facebook.

“Phat Joe is back guys - he apologized and his apology is quite sweet and emotional. We forgive you Phat lips, just watch those Phat lips,” Siyasanga Sakuba praised on Facebook.”

“Phat Joe is back, but that public apology mmmmm feels rehearsed. Homophobia doesn't just vanish into thin air, just have to reserve your opinions and rather keep them to thyself,” Lubabalo Mpiti weighed in on Facebook.

SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said: “I can confirm that Phat Joe is back on air and he has apologised for the comments he made.”