Escape from military pushes songbird to find voice in music

Before songbird Miss P hit it big as the go-to vocalist for Black Motion, she was a soldier.

Miss P's velvety voice is famous for setting the airwaves on fire with Black Motion's hot singles It's You and Little Blue Girl.

But before Miss P, born Palesa Nooe, kicked off her music career in 2010, she underwent military training for two years from 2008.

"I remember the first day I got there, it was hectic because I'm not even used to running. I remember them screaming at me, 'you are not a model'," she laughs as she recounts the moment.

"It was good and bad. The good was that never in my life had I imagined that I'd join the military."