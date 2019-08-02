Escape from military pushes songbird to find voice in music
Before songbird Miss P hit it big as the go-to vocalist for Black Motion, she was a soldier.
Miss P's velvety voice is famous for setting the airwaves on fire with Black Motion's hot singles It's You and Little Blue Girl.
But before Miss P, born Palesa Nooe, kicked off her music career in 2010, she underwent military training for two years from 2008.
"I remember the first day I got there, it was hectic because I'm not even used to running. I remember them screaming at me, 'you are not a model'," she laughs as she recounts the moment.
"It was good and bad. The good was that never in my life had I imagined that I'd join the military."
One of the reasons she escaped the military in favour of music was because she got involved in a romantic relationship with one of the soldiers that turned abusive.
Things got so bad that she ended up in hospital with a broken leg.
"I felt like I didn't need to go back there after that experience," she says.
"When you are that young, you don't know much about relationships.
"When the guy is possessive, you think this is what happens in relationships. So it started with a slap and I have a very sensitive skin. A slap leaves a blue eye. He would apologise but it just kept getting worse.
"You feel trapped. I do realise now that whatever happened there... it wasn't love," Miss P reminisces.
She found closure in the best possible way by penning down a song Love and Agony on her upcoming, untitled debut album. "After doing that song I felt free in a way. I needed the closure. Before, I kept asking myself 'why me? What did I do to deserve this?'" she admits.
She was a backup singer for artists such as Maleh, Sai & Ribatone and Alah Yen when she started nine years ago.
Now the 30-year-old singer from Ladybrand, in the Free State, has just released her first single Ngwana Mosotho.
"I call my sound Sotho soul because I sing in Sotho and it comes from a soulful place," she says.
"With the beat and everything it has some Afro and dance elements to it. It's a mixture of that."
Her dream collaborations are Maleh, Berita and Sjava.
"I want people to listen to my album and feel like they know me personally. I'm going to put my heart out, talk about myself and experiences... let people in," she says.