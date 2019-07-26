DJ Fresh:'I was fired over word that does not exist'

"The biggest irony of everything here is that I was fired for using a word that didn't

exist."

This is how DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, reflected on his roller-coaster six-week suspension from Metro FM that culminated in his firing for the use of the word "m*****y" on air.

The Big Dawg, as he's affectionately referred to by his cult followers, welcomes me with his big tattooed arms at his new den, 947 - nestled in the heart of Sandton.

He seems to already be settling in, following the announcement on Monday that he will join the regional radio station from August 1. Fresh is greeted with hugs and adoration as he walks the corridors of the station.

He admits that the word that was red-flagged by the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) will most likely make its way into the urban dictionary.

But he vowed to never use the word again.