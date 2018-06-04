Ricky Rick, Loot Love: best & worst dressed celebs at the 2018 Samas
The theme for the 24th South African Music Awards (Samas), 'Glammed Up', was interpreted in peculiar ways by the A-listers who descended upon Sun City to see which artists would scoop up the most awards.
The red carpet was a sea of endless folds of organza and beading making it look as if many of the attendees had taken a detour from a Matric dance. Others clearly missed the memo and failed to dress to impress at all.
Here’s our pick of the best and worst dressed of the evening:
BEST DRESSED
Loot Love
Loot Love donned a beautiful pale pink velvet dress designed by celeb fashion favourite, Gert-Johan Coetzee.
A constellation of black stars added interest to the sheer top, while a thigh-high slit showed off her endless legs to perfection.
The drape of the gown's train, and the addition of a sheer ruffled cape, ensured her outfit looked as dramatic from the back as it did from the front.
Ricky Rick
Man of the moment Ricky Rick stole the show wearing an outfit from internationally-acclaimed local designer Chu Suwannapha's label Chulaap, which he teamed with Gucci brogues and a hat by Simon and Mary.
Speaking to Sinazo Yolwa on the red carpet, Rick explained that the mask symbolised his transition from being one of the defining faces of the SA music to going behind the scenes as a producer.
Nomuzi Mabena
Designed by Keys Fashion, Nomuzi Mabena's gold beaded fringe gown gave us Great Gatsby vibes in the best possible way.
WORST DRESSED
Lasizwe
Comedian Lasizwe claims his outfit was Nicki Minaj-inspired — instead it looked like he scalped the famous rapper and attached one of her wigs to his suit as a cape. Add to that the long train of organza he wore on the red carpet and you have to wonder whether his look was meant to be a joke.
DA L.E.S
Having accessorised his Calvin Klein suit with a poor boy cap, Dior shades, gold necklace and Prada sneakers, we can only assume the look the North God was aiming for was old-school cool.
But his ill-fitting trousers had us wondering whether he was really trying to pay homage to rappers of the 90s, or if he'd just missed his appointment with his tailor.
DJ Tira
A suit jacket paired with denim jeans, a bow tie and cat eye shades ... yawn! DJ Tira's outfit was truly underwhelming and much more suited to lunch with the boys than a glam awards show.