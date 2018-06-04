Ricky Rick, Loot Love: best & worst dressed celebs at the 2018 Samas

The theme for the 24th South African Music Awards (Samas), 'Glammed Up', was interpreted in peculiar ways by the A-listers who descended upon Sun City to see which artists would scoop up the most awards.

The red carpet was a sea of endless folds of organza and beading making it look as if many of the attendees had taken a detour from a Matric dance. Others clearly missed the memo and failed to dress to impress at all.

Here’s our pick of the best and worst dressed of the evening: