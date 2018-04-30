Roast didn't really make toast of Somizi
Madi is starting the week with a heavy heart after receiving news at the weekend about the passing of a very close friend of hers, Thobani Mseleni.
Death be not proud!
Thobani was an extremely talented actor and hard worker and Madi prays his family find healing.
Rest in peace, dear friend.
Madi made her way to Comedy Central's Roast of Somizi at Gold Reef City's Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg, after everyone made a big pandemonium about it. It is redundant to "roast" Somizi as his face has been roasted already.
Gosh guys, Madi found it hard to twitch a lip, until Fikile Mbalula was likened to Agnes Matabane from Isidingo. That was the most accurate thing she had heard in a long time.
Ntsiki Mazwai, who everyone seems to think is allergic to water and soap, looked pretty clean to Madi. She looked quite cute actually.
Madi caught the rumour of her boyfriend being 15 years younger than her, but who cares? People have been dating younger men for centuries, and we are going to make a big deal of it because it is Ntsiki?
Madi thought Nomzamo Mbatha looked great, although the dress was a bit too tight.
We know you have a behind that puts Sarah Baartman's to shame Nomzamo, but do you really need to shove it in our faces like that? How are people shaped like ironing boards supposed to feel?
Madi was not impressed.
Gosh, is Madi the only person who has had enough of this Lasizwe boy?
Love, you have worn ridiculous things in a desperate attempt to grab the headlines and still no one cared, now can you put a sock in it already?
Someone who Madi was delighted to see was Buji Bikwa. It has been a hot minute since Madi saw him, and she must say, he looked great. Madi loved the coat, especially because it covered all the important bits.
One question though; what happened to the weight-loss journey you were on?