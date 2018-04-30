Roast didn't really make toast of Somizi

Madi is starting the week with a heavy heart after receiving news at the weekend about the passing of a very close friend of hers, Thobani Mseleni.

Death be not proud!

Thobani was an extremely talented actor and hard worker and Madi prays his family find healing.

Rest in peace, dear friend.

Madi made her way to Comedy Central's Roast of Somizi at Gold Reef City's Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg, after everyone made a big pandemonium about it. It is redundant to "roast" Somizi as his face has been roasted already.

Gosh guys, Madi found it hard to twitch a lip, until Fikile Mbalula was likened to Agnes Matabane from Isidingo. That was the most accurate thing she had heard in a long time.

Ntsiki Mazwai, who everyone seems to think is allergic to water and soap, looked pretty clean to Madi. She looked quite cute actually.

Madi caught the rumour of her boyfriend being 15 years younger than her, but who cares? People have been dating younger men for centuries, and we are going to make a big deal of it because it is Ntsiki?