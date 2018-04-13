Khanyi Mbau puts bling queen days behind her

"People tend to get attached and stuck to whatever image they have and forget that in life everything always has a new model," says Khanyi Mbau.

"The house you live in, two years later there will be a new design, the same with the car you drive and cellphone you use. That is the same theory you should apply to your brand."

The queen of reinvention takes some time to chat to me after a full day of errands and just before she starts reading her scripts for the week.

It's a juggling act she's playing lately, far from the "famous for being famous" tag of old.

Mbau established herself in the industry as the Queen of Bling and the Lamborghini-driving party girl. Today she is a far cry from that and is gaining critical acclaim for her stellar performance in Mzansi Magic's new Sunday drama series Abomama.

"I am overwhelmed and speechless. I mean, it is still sinking in, I am trying to come to terms with what's happening," Mbau shares.

The production saw Mbau take on the role of Tshidi, a religious, approval-seeking former ghetto queen turned suburban wife to a successful doctor.

"My mom is a staunch Christian so I just had to tap into the things I used to see her do. I watched her my entire life and I was always surrounded by the church, churchgoers and the sisters from church," Mbau says.