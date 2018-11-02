SNAPS | Halloween was a LITUATION... here at home too! Minnie totes iced it
While South Africans aren't really big on Halloween... you can't ignore the love our celebs have for dressing up and your faves didn't hold back this Halloween.
As South Africans, we have too many holidays to also count in Halloween so the whole time we were here like this guy?
"But South Africans, what is a Halloween party vele?? How did we even get here?? What's Halloween to South Africans to begin with? When did it become a thing?"
However, as we said in Mzansi we are generally likers of things and occasionally we get it right on the first try.
Minnie Dlamini, who hosted the #DStvTrickOrTreat party had the best makeup and costume by far. Talk about being intentional! Lasizwe's Wakanda inspired ensemble wasn't bad either.
And Blue Mbombo mos def deserves a shout-out for knocking that Beyoncé 'Black Panther' look out of the damn park!
We weren't totally sure about what was going on with the rest of the squad though but the masks were pretty nice too.
Check out the snaps.
Hello Halloween #DStvTrickorTreat ? pic.twitter.com/Ovg8oNiCxS— Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) October 31, 2018
WAKANDA FOREVER!! ???#HappyHelloween #Halloween #DSTVTRICKORTREAT pic.twitter.com/lOMCNUUJB1— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) October 31, 2018
What’s your alter ego???? ???♀️? #halloween2018 #halloweencostume #tsrhalloweenwars #halloweenbeyonce #beyonce #jointhefearless #bloodhotel . . . . . Dress: @scalodesigner Hat: @anitaferreiradesigns Shoes: @michaelkors Bag: @forevernew_sa Earrings: @lovisajewellery . . Photographed: @emp_cyclone
Are you having FOMO yet??#DStvTrickorTreat pic.twitter.com/DW7xkoZF6p— DStv (@DStv) October 31, 2018
Ready for the #DstvTrickOrTreat party tonight @DStv pic.twitter.com/ZpjJ2upAnW— Tshepi Vundla (@TshepiVundla) October 31, 2018
I got your foot. #DStvTrickOrTreat pic.twitter.com/CHtvagoOF6— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) October 31, 2018
Trying very hard to concentrate #DStvTrickorTreat pic.twitter.com/Tj5E41KLWA— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) October 31, 2018
Minnie clearly won this Mzansi halloween!
Don't forget to swipe left.