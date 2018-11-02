SNAPS | Halloween was a LITUATION... here at home too! Minnie totes iced it

While South Africans aren't really big on Halloween... you can't ignore the love our celebs have for dressing up and your faves didn't hold back this Halloween.

As South Africans, we have too many holidays to also count in Halloween so the whole time we were here like this guy?

"But South Africans, what is a Halloween party vele?? How did we even get here?? What's Halloween to South Africans to begin with? When did it become a thing?"