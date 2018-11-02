Lifestyle

SNAPS | Halloween was a LITUATION... here at home too! Minnie totes iced it

By Chrizelda Kekana - 02 November 2018 - 11:07
Minnie Dlamini totally won Mzansi's #Halloween.
Image: Twitter/Minnie Dlamini

While South Africans aren't really big on Halloween... you can't ignore the love our celebs have for dressing up and your faves didn't hold back this Halloween.

As South Africans, we have too many holidays to also count in Halloween so the whole time we were here like this guy?

"But South Africans, what is a Halloween party vele?? How did we even get here?? What's Halloween to South Africans to begin with? When did it become a thing?"

However, as we said in Mzansi we are generally likers of things and occasionally we get it right on the first try.

Minnie Dlamini, who hosted the #DStvTrickOrTreat party had the best makeup and costume by far. Talk about being intentional! Lasizwe's Wakanda inspired ensemble wasn't bad either.

And Blue Mbombo mos def deserves a shout-out for knocking that Beyoncé 'Black Panther' look out of the damn park!

We weren't totally sure about what was going on with the rest of the squad though but the masks were pretty nice too.

Check out the snaps.

Minnie clearly won this Mzansi halloween!

Don't forget to swipe left.

