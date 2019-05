SuperSport Sesotho football commentator Baba Mthethwa, aka Hothaata Banna, is being sued by his "wife" Olivia Kgomotso Koosimile for failing to pay her back almost R1m she loaned him.

The lovebirds got married in a traditional wedding in Daveyton on the East Rand in June 2015.

TO READ MORE ON THIS STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD