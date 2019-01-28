Lasizwe's show lets fans in his world
The reality show of Mzansi's flamboyant internet sensation Lasizwe Dambuza, famously known as Babes Wamaleyvels has finally hit TV screens.
The show, Fake it till you make it, made its debut on the world's premiere youth entertainment brand MTV Africa channel on Monday, all thanks to the Doom Pastor from Limpopo. The 20-year-old Soweto born broke the internet for the first time when he depicted the Doom Pastor on a video that went viral on social media and Youtube. The video was titled "If you are going to be negative, Ek sal doom jou" which he posted in 2016.
Dambuza, the Youtuber turned reality TV personality, joins the queue of other celebrities who kick-started 2019 with a bang.
The former presenter on Touch HD joins the likes of SA's most loved celebrities who have their own reality shows like Bonang Matheba and Somizi Mhlongo.
Dambuza's reality show will tell the story about his life from Pimville township where he was born and raised, to Sandton where he currently stays. It will also delve into his family KwaZulu-Natal roots.
The six episodes showcase his life in the limelight as he rubs shoulders with SA's famous celebrities, the kind of parties he goes to, and how he experienced challenging moments as he seeks his family to accept and understand his sexuality.
Dambuza said after the Doom video he realised that there was a gap when it came to online content and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands.
He said the reality show is something he always wanted to do and when MTV Africa approached him about the idea of having a reality show, he didn't think twice.
"I have always wanted to document my life."
He said the show will reveal details about his personal life, career, family and a bit of his love life. Late last year, Dambuza left his fans with a question mark when he took a picture with Skeem Saam actor Lehasa, real name Cedric Fourie as his date to the 10th Annual Feather Awards as fans speculated if the two were dating.
Asked by Sunday World if he is in a romantic relationship with Fourie, Dambuza giggle and said, "You can call it a situation-ship, might be a relationship or a friendship."
mphahlelema@sundayworld.co.za