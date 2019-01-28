Lasizwe's show lets fans in his world

The reality show of Mzansi's flamboyant internet sensation Lasizwe Dambuza, famously known as Babes Wamaleyvels has finally hit TV screens.

The show, Fake it till you make it, made its debut on the world's premiere youth entertainment brand MTV Africa channel on Monday, all thanks to the Doom Pastor from Limpopo. The 20-year-old Soweto born broke the internet for the first time when he depicted the Doom Pastor on a video that went viral on social media and Youtube. The video was titled "If you are going to be negative, Ek sal doom jou" which he posted in 2016.

Dambuza, the Youtuber turned reality TV personality, joins the queue of other celebrities who kick-started 2019 with a bang.

The former presenter on Touch HD joins the likes of SA's most loved celebrities who have their own reality shows like Bonang Matheba and Somizi Mhlongo.

Dambuza's reality show will tell the story about his life from Pimville township where he was born and raised, to Sandton where he currently stays. It will also delve into his family KwaZulu-Natal roots.