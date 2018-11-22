Black Twitter rolls out red carpet for awards

This evening Black Twitter will celebrate and recognise tweeps (Twitter users) who have set the social media network abuzz this year.

The black community social media group, which acts as a change agent, will roll out the red carpet online for the 2018 Black Twitter Awards.

The awards, which are the brainchild of television and radio personality Spitch Nzawumbi and television producer Portia Gumede, hope to attract a bigger audience in their second year.

"The concept ... was fun when it started. It was a matter of saying, 'hey, it's almost towards the end of the year, how about we have some awards' and we're like-minded and we just met and discussed it and said 'let's do it'," said Nzawumbi.

Unlike other awards ceremonies, users don't have to dress up and head to a venue. They simply show up on "Twitter red carpet" in the comfort of their own home.