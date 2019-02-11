Arthur Mafokate and Eugene Mthethwa elbowed from task team

Kwaito veterans Arthur Mafokate and Eugene Mthethwa have been removed from an industry conference task team committee.

The two were part of Creative Industry Task Team (CITT) formed to work with the Creatives Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of South Africa (CCIFSA), and led by Tony Kgoroge, to organise a conference.

Mafokate is not happy with how he was removed and have since lodged a complaint via e-mails with the department of arts and culture (DAC), the funders of CCIFSA. Mafokate has threatened legal action.

Balungile Sokhulu, who is part of the CITT and South African Creative Practitioners in Unity (Sacpu), confirmed Mafokate was removed but refused to state the reasons for his removal.

"Arthur was not the first person to be removed from the task team. We removed him with another person and we informed him about it before announcing it in our group chat," Sokhulu said.

"We still work with Eugene while Arthur has decided not to work with us anymore. The process of removing people is an internal thing."

In an e-mail that Sowetan has seen, Mafokate complained about being removed from the task team without any explanation.

"I would appreciate if they can explain as to why I was removed from the task team. [I want to know] ... which processes were applied, as I only got to know about it through a text message sent to a WhatsApp group, which was also not honest and truthful."