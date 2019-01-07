Heart failure ends Dan Tshanda's resilient career

"It's a very difficult time for them, they were obviously supposed to be celebrating him passing his matric, now they are mourning the passing of his father," family spokesperson Moudy Mudzielwana told Sowetan yesterday.

"Four days ago he went for check-up; they did an X-ray on his lungs. I think they gave him antibiotics, but then yesterday [Saturday] when he was taken to hospital he wasn't breathing well.

"When they took him to hospital they said he felt sick... his heart failed then he passed on."

Tshanda was born in Chiawelo, Soweto, where his funeral will take place. He was 54 when he died - just a few weeks short of his 55th birthday on January 28.

He rose to stardom in the 1980s as the lead member of Splash, the band which was initially named Flying Squad.

Under his record label, Dalom Music, he also produced smash hits for artists such as Patricia Majalisa, Dalom Kids and Matshikos.