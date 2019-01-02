The beat that goes on: celebrating Kwaito

YFM’s primetime selectahs DJ Fresh and Bad Boy Tappeared ringside on our television screens some 20 years ago to announce a revolution. “Today, ayagid’ amadoda,” proclaimed DJ Fresh, while Bad Boy T rag-tagged “ke monate feela, it’s allfor the groove” moments later. “Watseba mos,” DJ Fresh continued.

The frame cut focused on the ring action. The camera’s lens introduced us to two gentlemen in matching golden robes and white vests, gearing up for a boxing match. A third one, who looked like the trainer, joined them.

Though we could see only the back of his baby-blue top for those initial moments, we already knew that it was Zwai Bala from TKZee. We also knew the sparring partners we’d met moments before — Tokollo Tshabalala and Kabelo Mabalane. They completed the trio that was charged with guarding our Dezemba with their smash single, Dlala Mapantsula.

That music video, and the knock-on effect of the group’s album Halloween,blockaded an entire lane in kwaito, a genre of Mzansi-born music that was flexing serious clout. Yet kwaito was still caught in the myth of its own making— one-liners ruled the world, and vapid lyrics guaranteed maximum sales for any artist.