Local filmmaker gets big break with John Boyega produced film

Star Wars and Detroit leading man John Boyega has given local filmmaker Willem Grobler his big break with the announcement that the British actor will produce Cape Flats crime thriller God is Good.

The movie, which Grobler will script and direct, has been likened to the Hugh Jackman-led thriller Prisoners and Brazilian crime film City of God.

“While it may seem like it’s come out of nowhere, it’s actually the result of many years of toil; many disappointments, failures, heartbreak; incredible highs and devastating lows,” Grobler told Sowetan.

“I feel incredibly blessed and grateful, but also immensely lucky. Without support from figures like John Boyega and my producer, Josephine Rose, it would be hard to get a project like this off the ground as financing opportunities in our industry and from within SA are incredibly scarce.”

This will be the Pretoria-born auteur’s feature film directorial debut.

“There was a point where I considered totally shelving the project and moving on. But life often has other ideas,” he said.