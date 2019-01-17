SA television braces for R. Kelly documentary

The much-talked about Surviving R. Kelly documentary is coming to South African television.

The six-part documentary detailing sexual abuse allegations against the disgraced R&B singer has grabbed international headlines after it premiered in the US last month.

It will debut in SA on Wednesday February 6 on Crime & Investigation (DStv channel 170) at 8pm.

The documentary sees, for the first time throughout the 52-year-old crooner's illustrious career, survivors and people from his inner circle speaking out on allegations of sexual, mental and physical abuse.

Over 50 people including civil rights activist Tarana Burke, singer John Legend, songbird Sparkle, talk-show host Wendy Williams, ex-wife Andrea Kelly, as well as brothers Carey and Bruce Kelly, offer their voices in the doccie.

The show kicks off with The World's Greatest singer's rise to fame, followed by his much-publicised romance with his younger protégé Aaliyah.

The explosive final episode titled Black Girls Matter will air in SA on March 6.

Since the doccie aired, it has resulted in Lady Gaga apologising for collaborating with him in 2013 and local actress Pearl Thusi calling out for a boycott of his music.