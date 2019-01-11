AKA breaks new ground - Hip hop star to perform with 30-piece orchestra

Local rapper AKA has announced that he will embark on an ambitious one-night only concert with a 30-piece orchestra.

Billed as a first for South Africa, the concert will take place on March 17 at the Sun Arena at the Times Square Casino in Pretoria east.

It will see the Fela in Versace hitmaker perform all the greatest hits from his four albums Altar Ego, Levels, Be Careful What You Wish For and Touch My Blood.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday he teased that there will be a surprise supporting act in the line-up.

"It's about giving my fans a chance to see me live, performing with a 30-piece orchestra, which is something that I have always wanted to do," he said.

"After four albums, I think it's the right time to do something like this. My fans have been waiting for it for a long time."

Tickets go on sale today and will cost between R200 and R380.

"I'm looking forward to how the music will sound played with the orchestra on a live stage. I think nobody has done this for our country and I always want to do things first," he said.

AKA has just come back from Nigeria where he won Best Hip Hop at the Soundcity MVP Awards last Saturday, beating Falz, Nasty C, Kwesta and Sarkodie.