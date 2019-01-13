Entertainment

Andy Tylo does it for the unity of South Africans

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 13 January 2019 - 17:21
Andy Tylo offers his fans a new fusion of hip hop and Afrobeat.
Mzansi Afrobeat and hip-hop star Andy Tylo is ready for his close-up, after working behind-the-scene and producing for Mi Casa.

On Friday he dropped his debut 10-track EP titled Naturally.

Real name Andy Bophela, the fresh-faced talent is known for his two singles Nihamba Nibamba and Dlala Mamaz, both featuring Durban rapper Cool Prince.

"With this EP I want to unify South Africans; we have been divided for a while," he explains.

"I want to compile a uniquely South African sound and export it to other countries. Show them that this is how we speak in Mzansi and this is what we do.

"There is a mixture of vernacular and English on the album. So I'm packaging everything that we have from language to genre."

A hot collaboration with motswako rapper Khuli Chana is in the pipeline. He describes his sound as a fusion of Afrobeat and hip hop.

"When I was coming out I was playing deep house and all of my fans loved hip hop. So I had to make a fusion and that's how I ended up here."

Before he decided to pursue music, Andy obtained a chemical engineering degree from Durban University of Technology.

"Chemical engineering chose me because when I passed my matric I had a lot of distinctions.

"You know when that is the case parents sort of expect you to be a doctor or engineer. I'm a hard worker and I passed with flying colours.

"After graduating I was like I have made my family happy and I decided to focus on me," said the Pongola-born, northern KZN, muso who is the eldest of five kids.

He lost his dad when he was nine and says his mother's great humour kept family going.

