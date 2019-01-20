Nambitha Ben-Mazwi exhilarated about soapie

Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi is bringing sexy back and mayhem to local soapie Scandal!.

Fresh off her acting stint in Diamond City on SABC1, Sowetan can confirm that Ben-Mazwi will make her debut on the e.tv show on Friday, February 8. She will portray the role of streetwise Shado - a foxy slay queen, blessee and host of a secret gentlemen club.

The character will be the love interest for heartthrob Quinton Nyathi (Brighton Ngoma).

"Shado is something else, definitely something I've never played or imagined playing, which makes playing her all the more exciting," Ben-Mazwi explained.

"She's aware of her beauty and uses it to manipulate every man she comes across. I'm very interested to see how people will receive the character because it's so different from who I am and what I've done before and what I preach."

Ben-Mazwi is known for her role in Broken Vows, Black Mirror, Doubt and Diamond City. This is the first time she's starring in a soapie.

"I have run away from soapies, my thing was film and drama. I have been able to diversify by doing international shows like on Black Mirror. But I'm now warming up to the idea of soapies. So I'm excited," she said.