South Africa

Dates set for Dan Tshanda's memorial, burial

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 09 January 2019 - 13:14
Dan Tshanda died at a Sandton hospital last week.
Image: Facebook/Dan Tshanda

The funeral of Dan Tshanda will take place on January 18 in Chiawelo, Soweto.

According to family spokesperson Moudy Mudzielwana, more funeral details will be announced in due course.

Tshanda's memorial service will be held on Friday at Bassline in Newton, central Johannesburg, from 11am.

The 54-year-old pioneer of hugely popular bubblegum genre of the 1980s died on Saturday after heart failure at Mediclinic Sandton.

Tshanda rose to fame with his group Splash following the release of their 1986 classic album Peacock, which features the smash hit of the same title.

Under his record label, Dalom Music, he produced smash hits for artists such as Patricia Majalisa, Dalom Kids and Matshikos. Though interest in his music had waned in SA, he and the bands in his stable remained popular in neighbouring Botswana and Zimbabwe where they toured regularly.

