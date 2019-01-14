Traditional Sepedi music singer Thabo Seremi has died

Traditional Sepedi music trailblazer Thabo Seremi has died after a long illness.

According to his manager Emmanuel Madisa, the 40-year-old musician died in the early hours on Saturday morning at Tshwane district hospital where he had been admitted since December.

Alongside musician Pleasure Maja, Seremi is one of the pioneering artists that popularised Limpopo’s Tsa Manyalo music genre since his music career kicked off in 2005.

He released five albums throughout his career, the most popular being Makgaritlane that won him a South African Traditional Music Achievement award (Satma) in 2017.

A memorial service will be held in his hometown of Dennilton on Friday and he will be laid to rest on Sunday.

Maja said she would miss her great friend’s wisdom.

“He was talented and down-to-earth. Everywhere he went he never behaved like a celebrity and was always laughing with everyone; but when it came to time to work, he will commit and be serious,” Maja told Sowetan.

“He loved the Sepedi culture with all his heart. I first met him at an event where we performed together in Tafelkop in 2013 and we just hit it off.

“I will miss his smile the most. I will also miss his advice about the challenges we face in the music industry. He was the one person that will always tell you to hold on and that everything will be OK.”